Police are appealing for information following reports of suspicious behaviour in Warwick Road, Brynmawr at around 9.50am on Tuesday 23 May.
According to the police, a woman reported that an unknown man approached her while she was pushing a pram, carrying an 18-month-old baby, and attempted to pull the pram away from her.
The woman and baby were unharmed and are being supported by officers.
Detective Inspector Gavin Torjesen of Gwent Police said: “Officers will be making further enquiries and so you may see ongoing police activity in the area as part of this work, if you have concerns or information then please do stop and talk with us.
“We would like to speak to two men who were seen walking their dogs in the area around the time that the incident is believed to have taken place.
“Both were described as in their fifties or sixties and of medium build. One man was around 5 ft 1” and bald while the second was around 5ft 8” with grey hair.
“We want to stress that neither of these men are believed to be suspects but they may hold information which could assist our enquiries.”
Anyone with any information about this is asked to contact Police, by calling 101 or DM us on social media, quoting log 2300167226.
Last week, in an unrelated incident, an unknown male attempted to grab a child on their way home from school, also in the Brynmawr area.
It was reported that an 11-year-old girl was approached by a man while she was walking on an unnamed road close to Wesley Buildings and opposite Market Road. The man reportedly attempted to grab her at around 3.45pm on Tuesday May, 16.
The two incidents are not believed to be connected.