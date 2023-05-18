Gwent Police are currently investigating a report of suspicious behaviour in Brynmawr, after an unknown male attempted to grab a child on their way home from school.
According to police, an 11-year-old girl was approached by a man while she was walking on an unnamed road close to Wesley Buildings and opposite Market Road. The man reportedly attempted to grab her at around 3.45pm on Tuesday May, 16.
The girl was able to get away from him, unharmed.
The man is described as aged around 60, white with grey hair and was believed to be wearing black jogging bottoms and a black hoodie. He was reportedly driving a small silver van.
Detective Superintendent Michelle Chaplin, the senior investigating officer, said: “It is possible that you may see an additional police presence in Brynmawr and Nantyglo at this time, but please do not be alarmed.
“Officers will be making further enquiries and we’ve set up additional patrols since receiving information of this suspicious behaviour.
"If you have concerns or information then please do stop and talk with us.
“We want to hear from anyone who was in the Brynmawr area, especially Limestone Road, Wesley Buildings, Chapel Road or Market Road, between 3.30pm and 4pm on Tuesday 16 May.
“If you also have CCTV or dashcam footage from any of these locations, you may have information that could assist our enquiries.”
Anyone with information is asked to police on 101, quoting log reference 2300158767 or send a direct message on social media or an email to [email protected].
Residents can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously with details on 0800 555 111.
Following the scare, a spokesperson from Blaenau Gwent County Council said: "We are working with the police and the school to support the pupil and her family following this concerning incident.
"All our schools work to educate children and young people about potential dangers and staying safe outside the school gates. We would urge anyone with any information to contact Gwent Police using the log number 2300158767.”