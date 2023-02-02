A man was arrested in Gilwern late Wednesday evening on suspicion of theft.
A spokesperson from Gwent Police, said: "We were called to a report of a man acting suspiciously in Abergavenny Road, Gilwern, at around 10pm on Wednesday 1 February.
Officers attended and arrested a 29-year-old man from the Llanwenarth area on suspicion of going equipped for theft of a motor vehicle and resisting arrest.
The man has since been released on conditional bail.
If you have any information or concerns, please call us on 101 or DM us on Facebook or Twitter, quoting reference 23200034782."