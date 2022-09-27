Macmillan coffee morning at Raglan church
The time is here again for the annual Macmillan Coffee Morning at St Cadoc’s Church Raglan this year being held on Thursday September 29.
And this year, members will be holding the event in memory of a local Raglan Resident, Viv Davies.
As in other years there will be local stall holders all waiting to help you with some early Christmas shopping plus plenty of coffee and cake.
The event starts at 9.30am and organisers will be welcoming visitors to the church from then till 12 noon.
“Over the years we have regularly raised large amounts of money for this great charity which hels others in their time of need, and we hope this year with your help be no different.
“We look forward to welcoming everyone to St Cadoc’s Church on Thursday, September 29 from 9.30am to share with us some coffee and chat,” said a spokesman for the church.
