Long reign of the reindeer in town parade comes to end

Santa’s reindeer are calling time on their part in the Usk Christmas Parade after more than 25 years of pulling his sleigh along the high street.

The business that looks after them - Cairngorm Reindeer Centre in the Scottish Highlands - says it can’t send the reindeer further south than Manchester in future owing to logistical issues.

Around 5,000 people have attended the town’s annual parade in the past, which was last held in 2019 before lockdown.

Describing the news as “sad”, a town council spokesperson said: “Although not the news we were hoping for, we wish the Cairngorm Reindeer Centre success in the future and that they carry on looking after these wonderful creatures.”

A letter from the centre said: “I am writing to you with news you may find disappointing so apologies in advance.

“We have been visiting Usk to take part in your Christmas festivities for a long time now … around 25-30 years…

“All of our visits we have been welcomed with open arms and you and your team have always been very pleasant to work with.

“It’s a very well organised event and… all our handlers who have visited Usk always have great things to say about their time there.”

But they added: “Times are changing and our company changes with it. With much less Christmas events in the south of Britain, only four in 2021, we have decided to take part in less events and not go further south than Manchester.

“It’s been a tough decision to make but we believe with the direction our company is going it is the right one.

“Our business up here in the Highlands of Scotland is busier than ever and we’d be fools to not concentrate our time and effort into what we can do at home.

“Finding handlers with the right expertise who can head south for a long period of time with a team of reindeer gets trickier every year with all of them having life commitments up here in the Highlands of Scotland.

“It’s really important that the handlers going away with the teams of reindeer know the reindeer well and give them the proper care.

“This is nothing to do with your event, in fact I’d be delighted to return to Usk annually having done it myself a few times in the past…

“However, you are far south in the country and this is why we have to make this call.

“I know this will come as a disappointment and for that I am very sorry. I cannot thank you enough for all your support over the years.”

One woman posted a suggestion that Usk Young Farmers’ Club could hold a Christmas Tractor Run through the town instead.

“I’m sure someone could tow Santa’s sleigh,” she said.

The town council spokesperson said despite the news about the reindeer, they would be doing a Christmas Market this year, and the Events Team is looking to do something special for the children involving Father Christmas.