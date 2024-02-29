Representatives from six member churches of the Abergavenny Churches Together committee joined together outside the Methodist Church last week for an hour’s Prayer Vigil.
The event was part of a national programme highlighting the need to address the climate crisis, which is hitting those living in poverty the hardest.
A national vigil, attended by people from Wales including the Abergavenny area, had been organised by a coalition of aid agencies, including Christian Climate Action, Christian Aid, Tearfund, CAFOD, Green Christian and The Salvation Army.
Campaigners met around the clock in Westminster from 14 to 24 February, which also marks the first ten days of Lent, to encourage Members of Parliament to broaden their awareness of the adverse effects of climate change, which disproportionally affect the countries that have done the least to cause it.
They went on to call on the government to actively implement environmentally friendly policies, especially to phase out fossil fuels, and deliver on the UK’s international finance pledges.