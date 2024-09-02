Local student William Latheron, born and raised in Abergavenny, has recently deferred his university place to take up a dream job in Tasmania. An accomplished rower, William is now working as an Assistant Rowing Coach for the girls' team at St. Michael’s Collegiate School in Hobart.
Williams’s passion for rowing began during his school years, where he represented Monmouth Boys at numerous regattas, including Henley and National Schools.
His rowing prowess also saw him compete at the Home International Regatta in Strathclyde, where he represented Wales in the Junior Men’s team. This passion for the sport ultimately led him to seize the opportunity in Tasmania.
After a gruelling 30-hour journey with stops in Bangkok and Melbourne, William arrived in Hobart to start his new role.
After a week of living with the school's Head Rowing Coach, who was a great help in him settling into his new environment, William moved into his permanent accommodation at Hutchins School, a boys' school nearby, which often collaborates with St. Michael’s for various events and activities.
William has wasted no time getting accustomed to his new responsibilities.
He purchased a bike to commute between the schools, with his 3.5-mile ride to the rowing club also helping him maintain his fitness. He starts his day early, with rowing sessions beginning at 4:30 am twice a week, before school hours.
His role involves coaching the students, driving the motor launch, and overseeing evening supervision at the boys' school, which has a boarding section. Embracing his new surroundings, he even learned to drive the school's "ute," a vehicle similar to an American pickup truck.
Despite the demands of his new job, William remains dedicated to his personal rowing ambitions, as he hopes to join Hobart’s rowing club soon to continue improving his skills. Additionally, he has set his sights on joining the prestigious Oxford Brookes Rowing Club when he returns to the UK.
Looking towards the future and to further enhance his fitness, William has also registered for Tasmania's Point to Pinnacle, which is often considered the world’s most challenging half marathon. This gruelling race will take place in November, and William is eager to test his endurance on the tough Tasmanian terrain.
William decision to defer university and pursue his passion for rowing is a testament to his dedication and love for the sport.