A local schoolboy has been awarded two new fundraising awards at the prestigious Pride of Gwent Awards at Rodney Parade, Newport.
On the December, 7, Dante the 2022 winner of the Sir Terry Wogan Young Fundraiser of the Year was walked away with yet another incredible accolade.
He has received the 2023 Pride of Gwent Fundraiser of the Year Award, as well as the overall Pride of Gwent prize.
The glittering awards ceremony was attended by over 100 people and various nominees from each of the awards categories.
Dante arrived at the Pride of Gwent Awards (#POGAwards) to be greeted by various event organisers and was photographed along with his mother by a professional photographer. He was handed a champagne glass of orange juice and along with other family members shown to their table.
The colour theme was blue, white and silver and sparkling lights hung from the ceiling, which added to the special occasion.
After a delicious three-course meal of Brussels Pate, Roast Chicken and Dauphinoise Potatoes and finished with a moorish Chocolate and Caramel Pyramid desert (which, Dante had two helpings of!), the awards started with an introduction by Gavin Thompson the Editor of the South Wales Argus. This was followed by Angela Jay the radio presenter from National Radio Wales who was the host for the evening.
There were several other awards from different categories before Dante, but after an introduction by Angela, he made his way excitedly to the stage.
Angela first asked Dante how his mother was doing, she then asked him if he had learnt all of the words to the Welsh National Anthem, which he intends to sing as a solo at Rodney Parade at one of their 2024 events.
Dante jokingly replied: “I still need to do a bit more work”.
He went on to explain that he was in the process of tackling a different charity challenge every month for a year and that on his last charity challenge in 2022, he had raised over £1500 hiking up the Sugarloaf every day for 5 days.
Proudly he returned to his seat and showed his family his award.
After all of the categories were awarded the grand prize was revealed by the Director of ND Care and Support, one of the main sponsors of the awards. Opening the gold envelope, he revealed, “And the winner of The South Wales Argus Pride of Gwent 2023 Award goes to… Dante Valaydon-Pillay!”
Shocked, he turned to his family and then made his way back up to the stage once again. Angela handed him his award and asked how he felt.
Overcome with delight he said, “Great!”.
Afterwards, he congratulated the other winners and after a chat with Jon Slocombe the Manager of Newport Food Bank and the winner of the Pride of Gwent Charity Award, he asked if he could help out towards one of his charity challenges. Mr Slocombe thought that this was a great idea and they will plan it over the next few weeks.
Dante said, “I'm excited now for the rest of my challenges”.