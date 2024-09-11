In a heartfelt ceremony held at Gateway Church, on Saturday, August 31, Cllr Chris Holland was officially sworn in as Mayor of Abergavenny, marking a significant moment for the town and its residents.
Born and raised in Abergavenny, Chris delivered a deeply personal speech reflecting on what this role means to him and his family, sharing his pride in serving the community as a “local Abergavenny lad.”
The event was attended by family, friends, and community members, including the High Sheriff of Gwent, Her Honour Helen Mifflin.
Chris’s granddaughter, Samiya, added a special touch to the ceremony with a beautiful reading, highlighting the strong family ties and community spirit that underpin Mayor Holland’s term in office.
Mayor Chris Holland expressed his gratitude and excitement, stating, “Being sworn in as Mayor of Abergavenny is a tremendous honour. As someone who has lived here my entire life, this role is more than a title – it’s a chance to give back to the community that has given me so much. I am committed to making Abergavenny a more accessible and inclusive place for everyone.”
This year, Mayor Holland’s primary focus will be on enhancing the town’s accessibility, working closely with Principal Officer Sandra Rosser and the Town Council team. Together, they are planning to launch a series of new initiatives designed to make Abergavenny more welcoming and accessible for all residents and visitors.
“Accessibility is not just about physical spaces; it’s about ensuring everyone feels included and valued in our community,” Mayor Holland added. “I am excited about the initiatives we have in the pipeline which will support Sight Cymru and Dandelion Wishes, my chosen charities this year, and look forward to sharing more details in the coming months.”
Stay tuned to Abergavenny Town Council’s social media channels and website for updates on these exciting new projects and other news from Mayor Chris Holland’s term.