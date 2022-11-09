Local dentist claims prestigious award
Dr Chloe Harrington-Taylor was recently recognised for her outstanding talent at the 2022 Private Dentistry Awards, a prestigious award ceremony that is regarded as the “Oscars for Dentistry”.
Chloe is a Cosmetic Dentist with a special interest in Orthodontics and Implant Prosthodontics. She currently practices at Lodge Dental in Abergavenny, Hereford Dental Implant Clinic and Pittville Lawn Dental practice in Cheltenham
Her initial drive to pursue dentistry as a career stemmed from a desire to do something artistic, which in turn, would allow her to make a positive impact on people’s lives.
Chloe’s clinical practice is limited to Cosmetic dentistry, primarily the provision of Invisalign treatment and Implant prosthodontics.
She has a comprehensive cosmetic and restorative portfolio. As a fully certified Invisalign Platinum provider, Chloe has a wealth of experience in treating a wide range of complex cases with Invisalign aligners, in addition to being a lecturer in the field.
Chloe takes referrals for Invisalign Orthodontics and all aspects of implant dentistry, working as part of a multidisciplinary approach to provide a full range of implant based restorative solutions, from single units to full arch fixed and removable implant supported dentures.
On top of this, she is the clinical director for two dental study clubs, where she runs courses for other dental professionals.
Delighted by the honour, Chloe said, “Winning this award is a sign and a milestone in my career. To have won against the calibre of professionals that were shortlisted is such an achievement.
“Not many people are fortunate enough to say that they love their job. For many, work is a chore. I have dedicated my life to dentistry. To study, self-development and professional growth. That is because I am very lucky to love what I do. Dentistry allows me to fulfil my academic drive but also my creativity and artistic passion.”
She went on to credit her incredible support system, “I am grateful to my family and my colleagues, to everyone who has believed in me, supported me and guided me and selflessly spent time with me teaching and encouraging me.
“Dentistry can be a very busy and often solitary profession. I feel incredibly lucky to have been offered all of the guidance and advice that I have to date
I am so lucky to be part of such a wonderful team at Lodge Dental. The practice aims to provide all aspects of dentistry as part of one team. From general dentistry to a wide range specialist service.
“We have such amazing talent within the team and we have created a fantastic environment for our patients and for local dentists through our study clubs and courses at Lodge Training a purpose-built training facility next door to the practice. “
