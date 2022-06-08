Local councillors lead litterpick

Newly elected local councillors Jayne McKenna and Richard John have thanked the Dingestow residents who joined them last weekend for a litterpick in the village and along surrounding roads.

Between them the volunteers collected seven full orange bags of litter including discarded soft drinks cans, takeaway wrappers and even empty beer bottles.

The litterpick was attended by a number of volunteers from the Dingestow Village Hall Committee and included much of the often heavily littered main road between the Raglan services and Mitchel Troy.

Cllr Jayne McKenna said, “We’re really grateful to the volunteers who gave up their time to join us to help tackle the litter problem on Saturday.

‘‘Litter breeds litter so it’s important we do what we can to keep on top of it, alongside other measures like ensuring all laybys have bins which are regularly emptied and improving enforcement.”

Cllr Richard John said, “It is always depressing to see the volume of litter that a minority of individuals discard from their vehicles while travelling through our beautiful county.