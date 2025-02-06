Bryan, whose father served in the Royal Engineers in the 1970s, knows how difficult it can be for veterans once they return to civvy-street. “My dad found it hard to talk about his experiences. There is a better understanding now of the challenges that can affect people after service. There are lots of people in the local area who have been in the armed forces and I know they can feel cut off and isolated, which has an impact on their mental health. It’s a fairly simple thing to do, but wanted to do something to help the community.”