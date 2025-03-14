A local artist has unveiled her latest work in Abergavenny, bringing a forgotten corner of Bailey Park to life.
Danielle Farrington has been painting murals in Abergavenny for a number of years, having secured funding from the Gwent Green Grid and support from Abergavenny Town Council to bring colour and life to public spaces.
“I did a few pieces in Abergavenny about 15 years ago, and it has slowly built since then”, she said.
“I’ve always wanted to have a walk-in art gallery in Abergavenny because we are quite a prominent town.”
Danielle, who lives and works in the town, is keen to promote street art and says views have changed about artwork in public spaces.
“Years ago, if I had gone to the council and asked whether I could do some graffiti, it probably would have been a dead no. But it’s more of a commodity now, people want it,” she said.
“Graffiti isn’t the problem these days, it’s more asking for permission for it. It does take longer to process these requests, but it is the right way to do things and absolutely worth the reward for both me and the town.”
The open-air gallery in Bailey Park has continued to grow, with the recent additions being murals of a frog and a spider. Designed to represent the wildlife found in the town, Danielle says the new work was a family affair.
“I work many jobs, so it’s a good job I’m a really fast painter,” she said.
“Spray paint takes to the wall faster than normal paint, but you’ve got to know what you’re doing and be well practised.
“I painted the frog on Saturday with my son, it took us about three and a half hours.”
“Most of these took me about half a day, but the big wall took a week to finish. It was in the summer, the kids could come and play while I got on with it, I just find it lovely.”
Danielle’s work continues to be recognised in the town, and she has a particular shout out for the help of the town council who she describes as “amazing.”
“Sandra Rosser is the real champion of this,” she said.
“I will go to her and she will always try her hardest to secure the permission I need to bring my art to the people of the town and I have been able to go and paint Abergavenny in all sorts of colours.”
“I am a massive advocate for public space art because it tidies up the place. It brings so much joy to people, and I get messages asking me to do work for others as well. People love coming to see it and that makes me feel so much better.”
The art in Bailey Park is just a fraction of Danielle’s work in Abergavenny, and she hopes she can continue to make the town more vibrant.
Danielle is already talking about her next big idea, for which she says “You’ll have to wait and see.”
