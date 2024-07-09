A fundraising concert featuring two talented musicians will take place next month in Llangattock.
The Living with Dementia fundraising concert will be held in Llangattock Community Hall (NP8 1PH) on Wednesday, August 7 between 7:30pm and 9pm - doors open at 6:30pm.
The talented Angharad Smith (violinist) and Marged Hall (harpist) will take to the stage for what promises to be a spectacular evening of music.
It will feature a variety of genres, from Bach to Harry Styles and everything in between - with musical requests encouraged.
All funds raised will go to local fundraising society Living with Dementia, who will then donate to Children with Dementia.