This morning in Abergavenny, light snow will greet the early hours with temperatures hovering around 3°C, feeling more like -1°C due to the chill factor.
By the afternoon, the skies will remain cloudy, and temperatures will stay steady at 3°C, offering a slightly less cold sensation at 0°C.
Tomorrow morning will see a shift to partly cloudy skies, starting off cooler at 1°C.
The afternoon will bring a slight increase in temperature to 2°C under continued partly cloudy conditions.
Overall, tomorrow will be a bit cooler with temperatures ranging from 1°C to 2°C.
Over the next few days, the trend will lean towards overcast conditions with temperatures staying around 0°C.
Expect clear to partly cloudy skies as the days progress, with temperatures slightly fluctuating but generally remaining cold.
The minimum temperature will be around -3°C, and the maximum will reach up to 1°C, indicating chilly days ahead with varied cloud coverage.
