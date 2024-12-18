Nestled between Tudor Street and Castle Meadows, Linda Vista Gardens has long been a popular spot for a wandering soul to lose themselves in.
Translated from the Spanish tongue as ‘beautiful view’, it’s not hard to see why.
However, last weekend, the popular park was lit up like a Christmas tree and transformed by a host of twinkling fairy lights into a Winter wonderland.
The light trail was free and all courtesy of Abergavenny’s Cornerstone Church which decided to take the bible quote, “The light shines in the darkness and the darkness could not overcome it,” and make it manifest in a little corner of the town with a big history.