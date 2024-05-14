This morning in Abergavenny, expect a temperature of 12°C with some scattered showers.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 13°C.
The chance of rain will also increase, so be prepared for that.
Tomorrow morning, the weather will be similar to today with a temperature of 12°C.
However, there will be no rain expected.
In the afternoon, the temperature will increase to 14°C and there will be a slight chance of scattered showers.
Overall, tomorrow will be slightly warmer than today with less chance of rain.
Looking ahead at the general trend for the next few days, temperatures will range between 12°C and 13°C.
There will be scattered showers throughout the week, so keep your umbrellas handy.
The consistent temperature and chance of rain are something to keep in mind for any plans you might have.
This article was automatically generated