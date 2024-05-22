This morning in Abergavenny, it's a cool 11°C.
Expect some moderate rain, so don't forget your umbrella.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will remain steady at 11°C.
More rain is on the way, so keep that raincoat handy.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, it will be a bit cooler with temperatures around 9°C.
The good news is, there will be no rain to speak of.
As we move into the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to a cool 10°C.
Again, no rain is expected, making for a drier day compared to today.
For the rest of the week, the general trend is consistent.
Temperatures will hover between a cool 10°C and 11°C.
There will be no significant change in conditions, so plan accordingly.
This article was automatically generated