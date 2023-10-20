This morning in Abergavenny, the temperature will be around 12°C.
There will be a chance of scattered showers.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will drop slightly to 11°C.
Expect more scattered showers as the day progresses.
Tomorrow morning, the temperature will be cooler than today, around 9°C.
It will be cloudy with sunny spells and no rain is expected.
The afternoon will continue to be cool with a steady temperature of 9°C.
There will be a mix of sun and scattered showers.
In the next few days, the general trend shows a consistent temperature of 9°C.
Expect a mix of fog and scattered showers.
Stay prepared and enjoy the day!
This article was automatically generated