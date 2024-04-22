This morning in Abergavenny, we are expecting a cool start with a temperature of around 5°C. There will be scattered showers, so you might want to grab an umbrella on your way out.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to a cool 6°C. We're expecting more scattered showers, so keep that umbrella handy.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, we're expecting slightly warmer conditions with a temperature of 7°C. The good news is that there will be no rain to worry about.
As we move into the afternoon, the temperature will rise to a more comfortable 9°C. It's going to be cloudy with sunny spells, providing a nice break from the rain.
For the rest of the week, we're expecting temperatures to fluctuate between 4°C and 6°C. The general trend is for the weather to stay on the cooler side, so make sure to dress warmly.
This article was automatically generated