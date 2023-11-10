The Liberal Democrats were successful in last night’s by-election in Crickhowell, winning both seats and fending off a strong challenge from the Conservatives.
Councillors Claire Hall and Chloe Masefield are the new representatives for Crickhowell with Cwmdu and Tretower ward. Cllr Claire Hall currently serves as a town councillor and planning expert, whilst Cllr Chloe Masefield runs a local high street shop.
Last night’s results of the election were 698 and 658 for the two Liberal Democrat candidates respectively, while the Conservatives finished on 292 and 275.
The election followed the resignation of the former councillors for the ward - husband and wife team Matt and Sarah-Jane Beecham. They both stepped down from the roles in September, triggering the election.
Both Matt and Sarah-Jane Beecham were elected to the ward in May 2022 as Liberal Democrats, but left the party earlier this year. This followed a decision by the Liberal Democrat/Labour cabinet to close Llanbedr Church in Wales Primary School in the Vale of Grwyney.
According to the Liberal Democrats, last night’s result shows that they are “on track” to win the Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe seat at the next General Election.
Commenting on the result, Lib Dem Parliamentary Candidate David Chadwick said: “This spectacular double by-election win shows that despite the Conservatives throwing the kitchen sink into trying to win these seats, the public is fed up with their chaos and mismanagement.
"People are ready to boot them out at the next General Election, with the Liberal Democrats on track to win the Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe seat from them.
“Our councillors are hard at work trying to repair the damage caused by the previous Conservative and Independent administration. It is encouraging to see that recognised in these results. Claire and Chloe are fantastic local champions: I know they will go on to serve their communities with aplomb.”
Cllrs Hall and Masefield further added: “We want to thank everyone who placed their trust in us during this election. We are looking forward to getting to work and serving our local community.”