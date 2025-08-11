The provisional reopening date for Abergavenny Leisure Centre has been pushed back to September, as work continues to enhance the facilities.
Monmouthshire County Council had first said the leisure centre would be closed until mid-August in order for work to be carried out on the site during the school holidays, in order to minimise any disruption to the new King Henry VIII 3-19 school opening.
But now, in an update to members, it has been confirmed that the leisure centre will not be reopening until September 1.
“We’d like to share an important update regarding the temporary closure of Abergavenny Leisure Centre,” a statement read online this week.
“Over the past two weeks, substantial progress has been made on-site as part of the Phase 2 School and Leisure Centre improvements. These works are vital to ensuring the long-term sustainability and quality of the centre. However, due to the scale and complexity of the project, the reopening date has been revised. “
“We are now working towards a provisional reopening date of September 1.”
The only improvements set to be made to inside the leisure centre itself include a fully refurbished sauna and enhanced lighting in the swimming pool, although work to other areas of the building has already been carried out. There will also be additional parking spaces to accommodate more members.
As far as members are concerned, free fitness classes at the youth centre are continuing until August 23rd and members are welcome to use any MonLife Leisure Centre at no extra cost while Abergavenny is closed.
Annual memberships will be extended to cover the period of the closure, while those paying monthly will have 50 per cent of their monthly charge deducted from September 1st to reflect the lack of access to the facilities.
