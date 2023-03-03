Legendary cricket commentator and broadcaster, Henry Blofeld OBE, known amongst his many fans as Blowers and famed for his plummy tones and all-round good humour, invites you to join him in a brand-new show, My Dear Old Things.
Henry will share tales of treasured moments and people, past and present, while looking ever forward to more fun and games as he returns to the crease.
In cricketing terms, Covid’s reign stopped play for a couple of seasons. Whilst Blowers would have usually knocked off a century of theatre shows, appeared on numerous TV programmes and regaled folk with his hilarious anecdotes at functions up and down our green and pleasant land, he used his time wisely.
During Covid and being confined to the pavilion gave Henry the opportunity to spend more time with loved ones; to reconnect with his Norfolk roots and to reflect on his truly extraordinary life. Not one to idle away the time, he wrote two books, the latest, Ten to Win, was published in September 2021 and his book, Over and Out, was shortlisted for Cricket Book of the Year at the British Sports Book Awards. He recorded a daily vodcast for the 2021 tests and made a 90-minute film for streaming called, At Home With Henry. In these charming, honest and hilarious pieces, he shared reminiscences, cricketing memorabilia and life over the generations on the family estate.
Henry is a brilliant raconteur and as usual his new show is full of humour and wonderful stories. He is delighted to be appearing at the Borough Theatre in Abergavenny on Tuesday 21 March.
Henry said: “I can’t tell you how excited I am to be getting back onto the stage after nearly three years! It will be a lively mixture of making the Real Marigold Hotel and almost fifty years with Test Match Special. We’ll have huge fun and I can’t wait to see you all there!”
Producer Simon Fielder said: “It’s rare that one gets the opportunity to sit in the armchair opposite a national treasure and be regaled with eye-popping anecdotes at such close quarters. Working with Blowers on At Home With Henry was enormous fun. Hearing his tall tales of incredible scrapes, Jamaican nights with Noel Coward and Ian Fleming and his wonderful impressions of TMS commentators I had listened to from boyhood were an absolute joy. Henry is a master entertainer with the energy of a man half his age. His shows in 2022 were an absolute joy and I am really looking forward to taking him and his wealth of hilarious stories on the road again this year. Audiences in theatres across the land are in for a real treat.”