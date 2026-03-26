It is clear this is a two-horse race between Reform and Plaid and people have to decide whether they want an anti-motorist, anti-women pro-immigration Plaid Cymru Party that want is to break away from the UK, or a Reform Party that will put family, community and country at the heart of everything we do, putting Welsh families first, providing jobs, a decent education for all and opportunities here in Wales, reforming our failing NHS - not privatising it, and making Wales thrive again.”