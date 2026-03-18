Regional Senedd Member for South Wales East, Laura Anne Jones, yesterday launched a fierce attack on the First Minister during a Senedd exchange, accusing the Welsh Government of failing patients after 27 years of Labour and Plaid governance.
Speaking in the Chamber, Ms Jones pointed to worsening access to NHS services, with patients unable to get dental appointments, struggling to see a GP and left waiting in pain for treatment.
Ms Jones said, “You’ve failed as Health Minister, you’ve failed as First Minister.”
“You fixing the figures won’t hide the fact that I know – and my constituents in South Wales East know – that you’ve failed us on the NHS.”
She also highlighted that Reform would always keep the NHS free if they were to form a government this May, saying:
“Reform will come in and sort this out to ensure that people get the basic, decent healthcare, free at the point of delivery, that they deserve and work hard to pay for.”
Ms Jones said the situation facing patients across South Wales East is unacceptable and warned that only a change in government will deliver the basic, decent healthcare people deserve.
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