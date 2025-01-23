We normally meet on the second Thursday of every month and so if you would like to come and see what we are about you will be warmly welcomed with a cup of tea and a piece of cake. Please come along and join us for an enjoyable evening and find out that we offer more than just “Jam and Jerusalem” but we have monthly meetings of our members as well as organising each month coffee mornings, lunches in a local pub and try to support the events and activities occurring in our local area.