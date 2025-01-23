The ladies of Gilwern WI had a late Christmas Celebration at Monmouthshire Golf Club this week , where they were able to enjoy some wonderful food ( you can never have too much Turkey and Christmas Pudding some of our members felt whilst others chose “ lighter options “ for their meals as they pulled a cracker or two.). It was a lovely social start to 2025 and everyone enjoyed meeting up with each other and having a nice chat and catching up with other ladies writes Sally Scott
We normally meet on the second Thursday of every month and so if you would like to come and see what we are about you will be warmly welcomed with a cup of tea and a piece of cake. Please come along and join us for an enjoyable evening and find out that we offer more than just “Jam and Jerusalem” but we have monthly meetings of our members as well as organising each month coffee mornings, lunches in a local pub and try to support the events and activities occurring in our local area.
Our next meeting will be on Thursday, February 13 at 7pm at Gilwern Community Centre, where our speaker from the Abergavenny Astronomical Society will be talking to us about “ The Night Sky around Gilwern and Abergavenny “