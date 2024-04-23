There is only one day left to apply for a free Voter Authority Certificate, for voters who do not have another form of accepted ID that they can use at a polling station. The Electoral Commission is calling on anyone requiring the free ID for the forthcoming Police and Crime Commissioners elections to apply now, ahead of the 5pm deadline on Wednesday, April 24.
More than 38,000 people in England and Wales have already applied for a Certificate of Voter Authority ahead of the elections on May 2, where photographic ID will be required at polling stations.
The Commission's research shows that people who are unemployed, people with disabilities, and people from lower socio-economic backgrounds are least likely to have a form of accepted ID, and should therefore apply for the free voter ID.
Craig Westwood, Director of Communications, Policy and Research at the Electoral Commission, said:
"The deadline to apply for the free voter ID is fast approaching and anyone who needs it should send in their application as soon as they can. The free ID helps ensure that everyone can participate in the May elections, even if they do not currently have a form of accepted photographic ID.
"The application process does not take long and information and support is available from the Electoral Commission and your local authority. And if you have friends or family who do not currently have a form of accepted photographic ID, please share the information."
Applications for the free ID can be submitted online at https://www.gov.uk/apply-for-photo-id-voter-authority-certificate or by completing a paper form and sending it to the local council's electoral services team. Voters will need to provide a photo, their full name, date of birth, the address they are registered to vote at and their National Insurance number. Applicants must already be registered to vote before applying.
Voters with questions about applying for the free ID should contact their local authority. Contact details – and more information about the ID requirements – can be found on the Electoral Commission's website.