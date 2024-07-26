A large police presence has been seen in Usk today after they received reports of a major emergency services presence at an incident near Usk Castle.
Gwent Police told the Beacon they received a report of a “medical emergency at an address in Castle Parade, Usk at around 11.10am on Friday 26 July.
“Officers attended, along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service and the Welsh Air Ambulance Service.
“A newborn baby was taken to hospital for treatment by ambulance. “
We understand the air ambulance landed in the school grounds.