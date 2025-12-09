A 20m tall beech tree in Abergavenny’s Bailey Park is set to be felled to ground level.
The mature tree has been identified as a high priority for action due to fungual infection meripilus and Monmouthshire County Council’s planning department has approved an application by the authority’s ground works section to fell the tree.
The application also states the crown of the tree near the Hereford Road entrance to the park which lies within the town’s conservation area, “appears thin”.
