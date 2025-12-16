Meditation may be a strange link to ‘Boxing Day’ but the day after Christmas Day has nothing to do with the sport. It goes back to 1743, with the explanation that ‘traditionally on this day trades people, employees, and farmworkers would receive presents or gratuities from their customers or employers in the guise of ‘a Christmas box’. I couldn’t help but wonder why it was the day ‘after’ Christmas Day, as the boxes traditionally contained food and spirits which could have been utilised on Christmas Day but it turns out that ‘servants of the wealthy’ (trades people) were allowed the following day off to visit their own families after serving their masters on Christmas Day. The employers would give each servant a box to take home containing gifts, bonuses, and often left-over food.