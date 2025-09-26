Castle Street United Reformed Church and garden (pick your own apple) were open for the Abergavenny Food festival weekend with CADW Open Doors, Chapel history, Fair Trade & WI displays, a colourful Health Help International craft stall (with a children’s game too.

Salvation Army knitted display United Reform Church
(Margot Seabourne)

A large knitted display celebrated 150 years of the Salvation Army in Wales - with scenes from the Bible, scenes of Salvation Army activities including a band and the Salvation Navy ship. The display created a lot of interest among visitors to the Food Festival and members of other local churches.

Mary Jones and her Welsh Bible
(Margot Seabourne)

Saturday saw an organ recital by Oliver Barton and impromptu sessions by 3 visiting organists. The Sunday afternoon highlight was the Salvation Army band playing outside the church.

The Crucifixion display at United Reform Church Abergavenny
(Margot Seabourne)