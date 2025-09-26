(Margot Seabourne)
A large knitted display celebrated 150 years of the Salvation Army in Wales - with scenes from the Bible, scenes of Salvation Army activities including a band and the Salvation Navy ship. The display created a lot of interest among visitors to the Food Festival and members of other local churches.
(Margot Seabourne)
Saturday saw an organ recital by Oliver Barton and impromptu sessions by 3 visiting organists. The Sunday afternoon highlight was the Salvation Army band playing outside the church.
(Margot Seabourne)
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.