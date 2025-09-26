A new festival centred around Celtic roots is going to make its way to Crickhowell and the surrounding areas this October half term.
During the week, from Saturday October 25 to Sunday November 2 2025, a wide-ranging new Festival is taking place around the Crickhowell area. This exciting venture incorporates special events for the enjoyment of families and friends of all ages.
The organisers said they are excited to celebrate Welsh history and culture in the area, as well as bringing internationally renowned performers to this corner of the country.
“South-East Wales is rich in Celtic heritage, and the influence of Celtic saints is still relevant today some 1,500 years later,” they said.
“We will seek to celebrate all our Welsh heritage in a variety of ways. The week will begin with two outstanding musical events with choirs from Korea and a harpist and the local Choral Society participating.”
“The week will culminate with a Twmpath (Welsh Ceilidh) and special celebrations of All Saints in our local churches on the final weekend.”
There will also be a chance for young people to use the festival to keep busy while they’re away from school. Activities planned during the week will include a Children's Club, a Youth Cafe, pilgrimage walks, historic and cultural talks and poetry readings. Further details of individual events are posted on our website at celticroots.org.uk.
The Festival is being facilitated by the Friends of St Edmund's Church, Crickhowell and the Friends of St Catwg Church, Llangattock.
Many of the events will have free entry, with refreshments available for sale. However, you will need to reserve a place in advance to participate in the pilgrimage walks or for your children to attend the Holiday Club. Links to the booking site and forms can be found on the website.
