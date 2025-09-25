The children’s play area at Castle Park, Crickhowell, has been closed off after vandals ripped up part of the flooring.
Dyfed-Powys Police has urged anyone with information to come forward.
A spokesperson said: “Damage has been caused in the Castle Park Crickhowell play area. This inconsiderate behaviour has now closed this section until repairs take place. If you have any information regarding who is responsible, please call 101.”
Crickhowell Town Council also expressed its disappointment.
In a statement on social media, the council said: “We are so sorry to say that the play area around the roundabout in Castle Park has been closed due to vandalism. We spend a lot of time taking care of Castle Park and making sure it’s safe for everyone to play in and enjoy the surroundings. We are so saddened to see this.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.