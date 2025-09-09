Cultural sites, castles and monuments across Wales will be free for children to visit on Sunday to mark Owain Glyndŵr Day.
Considered by many to be the last native Prince of Wales, Owain Glyndŵr is commemorated annually on 16 September, marking the anniversary of the Welsh national hero being proclaimed Prince of Wales by his followers in 1400.
The 16 September also symbolises the beginning of the ‘Glyndŵr rebellion’ - a 15-year uprising against Henry IV’s English rule, which saw him besiege Abergavenny and burn much of the town to the ground
Cadw which is running the free entry offer, looks after hundreds of notable places across the country including Raglan Castle and Tretower Court near Crickhowell.
