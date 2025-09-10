Usk’s iconic Grade II listed bridge has been struck once more by a heavy goods vehicle (HGV), only weeks after it was last repaired – sparking renewed local anger and concern about the ongoing damage to one of the town’s most historic landmarks.
In the past 10 years, the bridge has been hit 17 times. The most recent incident comes after repair work costing around £10,000, yet the true cumulative cost to the taxpayer is far higher – and still unquantified. Residents and councillors alike are questioning how much longer this can continue.
Llanbadoc and Usk ward County councillor Tony Kear said: “This situation is simply unsustainable. Usk Bridge is a vital piece of our history and community, but it is being repeatedly damaged, with the taxpayer left footing the bill. Something has to change.”
Possible solutions have long been debated. Options such as widening the bridge at Woodside, traffic lights or even banning HGVs have been considered but dismissed in the past as too drastic and would require considerable changes to the current Road Traffic Order. More recently, an ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) based deterrent system been raised as a potential solution but key questions remain unanswered claims Cllr Kear such as who would fund it and administer it?
Local criticism has also been levelled at Cadw, the Welsh Government’s heritage body, which so far has shown little inclination to intervene directly. However, the community have welcomed signs that MCCs Highways and Heritage teams are now taking a stronger interest after the issue has been continually raised with the Cabinet member and MCC officers by Cllr Kear
Cllr Kear said "The repeated strikes on Usk Bridge highlight the urgent need for a permanent and workable solution. Without decisive action, the bridge will remain at risk, along with the public finances at a time when local services are being reduced"
Comments
