MONMOUTHSHIRE County Council is currently running a public consultation to gather views on its draft Local Flood Risk Management Strategy.
The draft strategy sets out how the council manages the risk of flooding from surface water, groundwater and ordinary watercourses.
If you previously experienced local flooding or you have concerns about the risk of future flooding, don’t miss this opportunity to share you views and experiences before the consultation closes on Friday September 26 2025.
The consultation is hosted on the council’s engagement platform Let’s Talk Monmouthshire and invites residents, businesses, and stakeholders to help shape the county’s updated approach to local flood risk management.
You will also find paper copies of the survey in your local community hub. However, if you would like to speak to officers, there are two drop-in sessions remaining this month.
Wednesday September 10, 9am-5pm at Manor Wat, Chepstow NP16 5HQ
Community Hub, Woodstock Way, Caldicot NP26 5DB
Visit the consultation page on Let’s Talk Monmouthshire to review the proposed strategy and complete a short survey to share your local knowledge and ideas on how the council can support communities, infrastructure and the natural environment from future flood risk.
You can complete the survey here: “letstalkmonmouthshire.co.uk/flood-risk-2025 or visit your local community hub to pick up a paper copy.
