County Councillor for Llanbadoc and Usk, Tony Kear, has welcomed the announcement of long-awaited road resurfacing works on the B4598 Porthycarne Street, Usk, to Llancayo following years of complaints about poor road conditions and short-term pothole repairs.
The works, to be carried out by Monmouthshire County Council’s Highway Operations, are scheduled to start on Monday, September 29 and run through to Wednesday, October 16. Resurfacing will take place between 9:30am and 3:30pm, Monday to Friday, with no planned works on weekends or bank holidays.
The project will be delivered in three phases:Phase One ( September 29 – October 6): B4598 section: Phase Two (October 7-13): Porthycarne Street from the B4598 junction down to the veterinary practice: Phase Three (October 14-16): From the veterinary practice to the junction with Bridge Street by the Three Salmons Hotel
Traffic access will be maintained outside closure phases, with alternative routes in place. Residents, businesses, and visitors are advised to follow signage and plan deliveries or visits either before 9:30am or after3:30pm to reduce disruption, particularly for businesses at Llancayo and Chainbridge.
Cllr Kear said: “This resurfacing scheme is a major improvement for Usk and the surrounding area. I have been very vocal on this road as it has long been a priority of mine since being elected to address the poor quality of these sections of highways and provide a safer, smoother surface for drivers, residents, and businesses. I thank Monmouthshire County Council for progressing this project and encourage everyone to plan around the closures to minimise inconvenience.”
For queries regarding the works, residents and businesses can, Monmouthshire County Council Highways Team on 0163 444644 or via [email protected] or Councillor Kear : [email protected]
