Cllr Kear said: “This resurfacing scheme is a major improvement for Usk and the surrounding area. I have been very vocal on this road as it has long been a priority of mine since being elected to address the poor quality of these sections of highways and provide a safer, smoother surface for drivers, residents, and businesses. I thank Monmouthshire County Council for progressing this project and encourage everyone to plan around the closures to minimise inconvenience.”