The decision by the UK Government to pull its funding of for the National Federation of Young Farmers’ Clubs has been thwarted as more than thirty years of support for the organisation comes to an end.
Politicians have been warning that the removal of the funds will leave young people in rural communities at a disadvantage to their counterparts living in urban environments, with Monmouthshire particularly impacted by the cuts.
Laura Anne Jones MS, Reform Member for South Wales East, has criticised the UK Government’s decision to end long-standing funding for the National Federation of Young Farmers’ Clubs (NFYFC).
“This is a betrayal of rural youth, especially in rural areas like Monmouthshire, where Young Farmers Clubs are central to our farming future,” she said.
“There are 581 Young Farmers’ Clubs in England and Wales dedicated to supporting young people in agriculture and the countryside. You don't need to be involved in farming to be a Young Farmer - just someone who appreciates the countryside and enjoys rural life.”
“Young Farmers’ Clubs don’t just run events. They build leaders, teach essential skills, and give young people a voice in shaping the future of rural life. Cutting this vital support will strip young people of national opportunities they’ve worked hard for.”
The discretionary grant from DEFRA, which supported national training, events, safeguarding, and policy work, will not be renewed, ending over three decades of support for young people in agriculture.Without this funding, members across the UK could lose access to key training, competitions, and policy representation on national agricultural issues.
Ms Jones said that Labour was turning its back on the next generation after implementing the family farm tax and removing the funding.
“Labour’s silence on this disgraceful decision speaks volumes. Not only are they taking away their futures with policies like the family farm tax, they are turning their backs on the next generation by cutting this funding too.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.