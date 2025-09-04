MONMOUTHSHIRE has some of the ‘safest drivers’ in Wales, according to a new study which ranked the county in the top ten.
The study, conducted by Howden Insurance, analysed Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) data from the Department of Transport. It showed the number of licensed drivers and those with penalty points by postcode area.
Researchers mapped postcodes to local authorities, which were ranked by the percentage of drivers with points. Monmouthshire found itself tenth on the list of 22 with 75,938 fully licensed drivers, 5,289 of which have points which equates to 6.96 per cent.
A spokesperson from Howden Insurance said: "These findings highlight the safer driving habits often seen in Wales’ rural communities.
“Nine out of the ten local authorities with the fewest drivers carrying penalty points are located in quieter regions, reflecting a generally lower incidence of driving offences. However, out of the top five, only one area has safety cameras, suggesting that the low rate of offences may be influenced by a lower rate of surveillance and enforcement compared to other areas.
“For motorists, understanding these regional trends is valuable, as areas with fewer penalised drivers may benefit from lower insurance premiums due to their lower risk profiles. Traffic congestion and population density also play a role, with urban areas facing higher accident risks simply due to the volume of vehicles on the road, which in turn contributes to higher insurance costs compared to more remote locations.”
At the foot of the list was Newport, with 98,608 licensed drivers, 9,628 of which have points which equates to 9.76 per cent. Ceredigion topped the list as Wales’ safest driving location, with 2,570 out of 53,282 drivers carrying penalty points, which translates into the lowest rate of 4.82 per cent, which is fewer than one in 21.
