The case of Kneecap rapper, Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, has been thrown out on a technicality following an error in the way the charge against him was brought.
The Irishman, who performed with the group on the Thursday evening of this year’s Greenman festival, was charged with allegedly showing public support for the banned terrorist group, Hezbollah, at a gig last year at the O2 Forum in Kentish Town, London.
But today the BBC reports Woolwich Crown Court was told the charge against the 27-year-old was unlawful and null due to the technical error, and that the court erupted into applause as the ruling was handed down.
The rapper, who performs under the name Mo Chara, had always denied the charge and described his display of the flag at the gig as political.
In a social media post, the group’s manager confirmed the news from inside the courtroom.
"Liam Óg is a free man. We said we would fight them and win. We did (Twice). Kneecap has NO charges OR convictions in ANY country, EVER.”
"Political policing has failed. Kneecap is on the right side of history. Britain is not."
Kneecap are in Irish-speaking trio that has attracted controversy for their lyrics and merchandise, and they have faced criticism for displaying messages about the war in Gaza during their set at US music festival, Coachella.
Greenman festival, staged on the Glanusk Estate near Crickhowell, attracted attention from around the world this year after organisers bucked the trend of other European festivals to keep them at the top of the bill on in the Far Out Tent.
The group notably took the opportunity in the Brecon Beacons to openly criticise the BBC for not broadcasting their Glastonbury set live, as well as addressing Óg Ó hAnnaidh’s court appearance, which fans will now know saw the case thrown out.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.