A birds of prey demonstration by Wings of Wales and raptor conservationist, Lewis James Phillips delighted visitors to Llandegfedd Lake on Sunday.
Many of the birds are acquired from owners where Lewis insists the creatures were not getting the freedom to live as they were meant to; stating his raison d’etre as being public enjoyment with the ultimate aim of reintroducing many species back into Wales.
Star of the show, Florence, the huge white-tailed eagle, shared the limelight with peregrine falcons, a Harris’ Hawk and a Gymnogene – African Harrier Hawk.
