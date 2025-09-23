A birds of prey demonstration by Wings of Wales and raptor conservationist, Lewis James Phillips delighted visitors to Llandegfedd Lake on Sunday.

Many of the birds are acquired from owners where Lewis insists the creatures were not getting the freedom to live as they were meant to; stating his raison d’etre as being public enjoyment with the ultimate aim of reintroducing many species back into Wales.

Star of the show, Florence, the huge white-tailed eagle, shared the limelight with peregrine falcons, a Harris’ Hawk and a Gymnogene – African Harrier Hawk.

London-born Lewis, now based in Penydarren, is a wildlife photographer, teacher and writer. He displays and flies his birds at events through the country and Sunday, September 28th sees his raptors taking to the skies at Tintern Abbey.