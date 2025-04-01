The UK-wide scheme is designed to endorse how well schools prevent bullying and challenges them to establish effective and sustainable anti-bullying policies and methods.
The visit also included a detailed audit of the school’s current anti-bullying rules and practises.
The school received feedback from its assessor who said that anti-bullying has become an important part of life at the school.
“King Henry VII 3-19 School achieved the ABQM-UK Silver Award because staff, pupils, and parents demonstrated that anti-bullying has become embedded in life at school,” they said.
“Pupils play a significant role in preventing bullying behaviour, in partnership with staff members. There are many opportunities for them and their families to learn about different contexts in which bullying behaviour may occur and how to manage them.”
The school has said it will continue to strengthen its anti-bullying policy and practises further so that the school can retain the award for a second year, and it now strives to achieve the gold award.
“Congratulations to all our pupils, staff, families, and governors for their hard work. This is a fantastic achievement. This Silver Award recognises the collective efforts we have all made. We will continue to strengthen our antibullying policy and practices further so that King Henry VIII 3-19 School can retain this award for a second year. We now strive to achieve the Gold Award,” said headteacher Jonathan Watson
The school is also inviting parents and carer volunteers who would be willing to give some of their time to join one of its anti-bullying steering group. Those interested are urged to contact Mr. J Parkinson via [email protected].