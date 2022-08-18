King Henry VIII School celebrate strong A Level results
As students up and down the country receive their A Level exam results today, King Henry VIII School say they are delighted to report that the hard work, dedication and outstanding attendance of their Year 13 students have been rewarded with very strong results.
This year’s results at the Abergavenny school represents many individual successes including students from disadvantaged backgrounds, those that have overcome adversity and those for whom English is their second language, whilst some students will be the first member of their family to attend university.
The school was delighted to welcome Laura Ann Jones (MS regional member South East Wales), Martyn Groucutt (Monmouthshire Cabinet Member for Education), Will McLean (Monmouthshire Chief Officer, Children and Young People) and Sian Philipps (Chair of the Governing Body) onsite today (Thursday August 18), to enjoy and congratulate students on their excellent achievements.
Three quarters of the school’s Year 13 students will now embark on their chosen courses with over 35% of all students attending Russell Group and Sutton Trust 30 universities. Courses chosen are diverse and spread across a range of subject disciplines including agricultural engineering, archaeology & history, automotive engineering, accounting & finance, business management, biomedical science, computer science, childhood studies, construction management, electronic engineering, ecology & conservation, economics & finance, electronic engineering & space science, forensic psychology, fine art, film studies, geography, geophysics, illustration, law, law with Welsh, midwifery, mechanical engineering, media production, maths, mental health nursing, nursing, physiotherapy, psychology, philosophy, product design, politics & sociology, strategy, intelligence & security, veterinary medicine and zoology.
Speaking to the Chronicle, a spokesperson for King Henry VIII School said: “We are very pleased that just over 90% of Year 13 secured their first-choice institution and the post 16 team are now working with the very few students who are still in clearing or are unsure if they will now progress onto Higher Education. In addition, two students are progressing onto Higher Level Apprenticeships.
“Five students sat the Aberystwyth scholarship test and four of them received unconditional offers as a result. One student was also made a Merit Scholar by Aberystwyth on the basis of her performance in the test and was awarded a £1000 bursary.
“In what have been turbulent times these overall admirable outcomes are all the more pleasing. They represent the outstanding student/teacher relationships, excellent teaching & learning and the highly beneficial personalised support, guidance and intervention on offer to all students at KHS.
“All students, staff, the governing body and parents/guardians are to be commended on their exemplary efforts. In what has been another extremely challenging year we wish to congratulate all our students and wish them well as they embark on the next stage of their learning.”
