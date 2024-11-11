AS parents consider primary school options for their children, King Henry VIII School is excited to announce the opening of their new, state-of-the-art facilities in April 2025.
The school will move into its innovative 3-19 campus, offering a cutting-edge learning environment for students of all ages.
The new Early Years provision will provide young learners with a top-tier foundation for their education. Designed to inspire growth and curiosity, the facilities feature learning courtyards and forest schools, allowing children to connect with nature and explore the changing seasons.
When your child joins King Henry VIII in September 2025, they will not only benefit from learning in a brand-new innovative and bespoke ‘Primary phase’ buildings but enjoy facilities typically found in secondary schools. This included spaces for Art, Music, Drama, Science, Physical Education, Design Technology, Food Technology, and Computer Science. These advanced resources will enhance their learning experience and support their academic development.
Prospective parents are invited to attend the Reception Open Morning on Wednesday, November 27, at 9:15am.
The event will include a presentation from the Headteacher, a tour of the current classrooms and facilities, and the chance to meet primary phase staff.
The Open Morning will take place at the school’s current Primary Site on Llywnu Lane, with no need to book in advance.
King Henry VIII School places a strong emphasis on the early years of education, recognising that these early experiences shape a child’s future. The Early Years curriculum is child-centred, holistic, and joyful, with a focus on building strong relationships with both children and families. The school is dedicated to providing a nurturing environment where every child feels valued, supported, and ready to learn.
A spokesperson from King Henry VIII school, said: “We teach and support our pupils to progress on various developmental pathways, including Belonging, Communication, Physical Development, Wellbeing, and Exploration. Our staff are Enabling Adults who respond to pupil likes and preferences, creating environments that are communication rich.’
By joining King Henry VIII in Reception, your child will have the opportunity to stay at the school throughout their primary and secondary years, ensuring continuity and a strong sense of belonging.
The school’s commitment to personal growth, wellbeing, and academic excellence creates an ideal environment for your child to thrive.