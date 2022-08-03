King Henry School bid fond farewell to head teacher

Speaking about Mrs Lewis, a spokesperson for King Henry VIII School, said: “As a mark of the respect and affection in which she is held, Mrs Lewis has had more farewell ‘events’ than Sir Elton John. This process reached its pinnacle on 21st June, at the closing night of the King Henry VIII show, ‘Oliver!’, when a special arrangement of the song ‘Thank you for the music’, dedicated to Mrs Lewis, was performed by the cast as a whole – bringing her career at the school to an emotional and joyous conclusion.