A charity concert and auction is being held on Friday, March 22 at the King’s Arms to raise money for a truck of medical supplies to go to Ukraine.
Help for Kharkiv is in contact with volunteers in the city and the local hospitals which have asked for a truck to bring back the wounded from the front line, emergency medical supplies and a solar powered energy bank.
A Welsh volunteer will drive the truck to Ukraine and pay all their own expenses; the cost of the fuel being donated. The medical supplies have been requested by the local hospital and the vehicle will be used straight away to save lives.
Business and artists in Abergavenny have donated many lots, including prints from John Petts, a Jeremy Thomas painting, photographs from David Collyer, restaurant meals, beauty packages and more.
Tickets are £10 each, available from behind the bar at the Kings Arms.