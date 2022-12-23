An Abergavenny couple saved Christmas for a family in North Yorkshire after travelling 375 miles to pick up 19 year old Jay Airey who was unable to get home.
Sarah Watkins and her husband Steve heard the story on the radio decided they wanted to help the family out.
The couple spent their Christmas Eve delivering Jay Airey to his grandad who completed the final part of the journey before they returned home to spend Christmas with their children.
Jay expressed his gratitude towards the couple: “I found out about the offer from Sarah and Steve from my mum.
“I can only continue to tell Sarah and Steve how grateful I am for the lengths they went to help me.
“They are truly stars and I will forever be indebted to them.”