There were only five recommendations in all. The first was to strengthen the strategic planning for the progressive development of pupils’ numeracy, digital and Welsh language skills. The second to ensure that pedagogy and learning experiences are appropriate to pupils’ stage of development. The third to Improve the attendance of pupils eligible for free school meals. The fourth to ensure self-evaluation and improvement processes focus sharply on the impact of provision on pupils’ standards and progress over time. And the fifth was to continue to develop the all-age ethos by providing opportunities for staff to collaborate across phases and make a valuable contribution to the strategic direction of the school.