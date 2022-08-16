Keith is branching out!
An Abergavenny businessman has fulfilled a lifelong ambition after opening his own store selling Bonsai trees.
Keith Davies of Abergavenny Electrics started learning about Bonsai trees over 40 years ago and has even won local and national shows with his Bonsai trees.
Bonsai is the Japanese art of growing and training miniature trees in pots to produce small trees that mimic the shape of real life trees.
Keith has trained with leading Bonsai teachers both in England and abroad. His love of Bonsai also led him to obtaining his 2nd Dan Black Belt and a place in the Welsh Karate Squad back in the 1980s.
After an opportunity arose to use space on his Abergavenny Electrics business premises, Keith has now decided to branch out and pursue his passion for Bonsai trees.
Keith stocks trees directly imported from Japan and China along with European and British trees, and stored in his showroom on display for members of the public to browse and purchase, The trees have proven especially popular as wedding, anniversary and birthday gifts.
As one of the only Bonsai centres in the surrounding area, Keith has received great demand for his trees since opening the business on July 25, with 27 trees sold in three weeks.
Abergavenny Bonsai also sells pots, tools and a range of other garden accessories in addition to the trees.
Bonsai trees require watering on a daily basis, and Keith will also be holding a number of workshops from September through to Christmas, educating people on Bonsai trees and how to preserve them. Courses will be arranged on a one-on-one basis or with groups of 3,4 or 5.
Keith is also managing director of Abergavenny Electrics Ltd, a successful local electrical business that has been serving the Abergavenny community for over 46 years, having originally been started by Keith’s father in 1976. The business now employs five members of staff and is the leading local Electric Car installer in the country.
Speaking about his new business venture, Keith said: “I look forward to meeting a lot of new people and welcoming them to the Bonsai Centre. Customers of Abergavenny Electrics will now have a new hobby on their doorsteps.
‘‘The hobby is wonderful for stress and those days when you just need to take a deep breath and relax – the little world of Bonsai is perfect for that.”
Keith is pictured above at his new premises.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account.