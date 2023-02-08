tHE community has rallied together in support of the Turkey Earthquake Appeal, with local superstar Julian Edwards raising £700 cash, on top of £1000 worth of baby food and medical supplies within seventy-two hours - a figure that is only growing!
A range of individuals and organisations contributed to the cause, in an act of true community spirit.
Speaking on people’s evident kindness, Julian said: “Last year I raised £2,500 in seventy-two hours for the Ukraine in baby food and toiletries.
I absolutely love this community and the support I get from them when I put a Community Shout-out is overwhelming.”
On Tuesday, February 14, Julian further confirmed that they collected another £200 and additional van full of baby food and nappies.
To further shed light on the logistics of the distaster, Julian invited and introduced MS Laura Anne Jones, to meet Hassan of Anatolin to explain the situation and the job in hand.